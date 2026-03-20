Delhi Court Grants NIA 11-Day Custody of American, Ukrainian Nationals in Terror-Linked Case

The prosecution laid out a serious set of allegations before the court, painting a picture of a coordinated cross-border conspiracy with links to armed groups in Myanmar.

The NIA alleged that the accused — multiple Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen — had entered India on separate visas, travelled to the Northeast, and subsequently crossed into Myanmar without authorisation.

The agency further alleged that the accused were connected to ethnic armed groups and had supported banned insurgent organisations by facilitating weapons supply, providing combat training, and engaging in activities involving advanced technologies including drones.

The court noted that these allegations, if established, have a direct bearing on India's security interests and raise significant concerns about potential violence and destabilisation in the region.