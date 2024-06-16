Delhi High Court directs removal of Arvind Kejriwal’s court video from social media

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to Sunita Kejriwal (Wife of Delhi CM), several individuals, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms on a plea seeking action for alleged violating the court's video conferencing rules when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was produced before Delhi Rouse Avenue Court during his police custody on March 28.

In this regards, the High Court directed Social Media platforms, namely X (formerly Twitter), Meta (Formerly Facebook), Instagram and YouTube to remove forthwith the audio/video recording.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal and Justice Amit Sharma while listing the matter for July 9, said, "Prima Facie, it is observed that the court proceeding recording is violative of Rule 3(vi) of Delhi High Court Video Conferencing Rules, 2021 and cannot be permitted to remain in the public domain.

The social media platforms namely X (formerly Twitter), Meta (formerly Facebook), Instagram, and YouTube are hereby directed to remove forthwith the audio/video recording from their respective platforms.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who alleged violations of the court's video conferencing rules during Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's appearance at Rouse Avenue Court on March 28 while in police custody.

The plea alleged that Mrs Kejriwal and others illegally recorded the proceedings of the trial court when Delhi CM was produced before the trial court.

"The post regarding this audio/video recording was circulated on X, erstwhile Twitter, with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation, and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working at the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government," the plea stated.

According to the plea, Arvind Kejriwal narrated his story along with facts to the special judge, which was about 9/9:30 minutes long as per the recording, which is widely circulated on various social media platforms.

Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, including members of various other opposition parties, have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings, done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings, and circulated on social media platforms, the plea claimed. (ANI)

