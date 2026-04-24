DGCA Issues Warning to IndiGo Over Alleged Violation of Government Domestic Airfare Caps in India

New Delhi: Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to India’s largest airline, IndiGo, in connection with compliance related to temporary domestic airfare caps imposed by the government in December 2025, the airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation informed stock exchanges on Thursday. According to the exchange filing available on the bourses, the DGCA letter pertains to certain airfares offered during the period when government-imposed fare caps were in force. The aviation regulator has advised the airline to exercise due caution and ensure strict adherence to applicable government orders in the future. (IANS)

Also Read: IndiGo Becomes First Indian Airline with 1,000 Women Pilots