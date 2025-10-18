Dhanteras 2025: Embrace the Power of Yama Deepam to Protect Life and Wealth

Guwahati: This Dhanteras, the message goes beyond wealth and celebration — it’s about protection, purity, and the right flow of energy. According to Hindu tradition, the auspicious night of Maha Amavasya marks the opening of a spiritual portal, making it the ideal time to perform the Yama Deepam ritual.

Believers light a chaumukhi (four-faced) diya using sesame or mustard oil between 5:48 PM and 7:05 PM, placing it in the South direction — the realm of Lord Yama, the God of Death. The ritual is said to shield families from Akal Mrityu (untimely death) and invoke divine protection and grace.

However, spiritual practitioners caution against parting with certain items during Dhanteras, as they are believed to disrupt the flow of abundance. Avoid giving away money or coins, black items, oil or ghee, iron, sugar, or salt — each representing energies linked to prosperity, radiance, and positivity.

Instead, devotees are encouraged to:

1) Buy gold, silver, or brass — symbols of lasting wealth

2) Light 13 diyas for Yama Deepam — to honour Lord Yama

3) Decorate homes with flowers and rangoli — to attract auspicious energy

4) Offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera during Pradosh Kaal — the most powerful time for prosperity rituals

As homes across India illuminate with sacred flames, this Dhanteras isn’t just about sparkle and shopping — it’s about guarding life, channelling energy, and inviting true prosperity into one’s home.