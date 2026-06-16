Dibrugarh crackdown: 10 arrested; drugs, cash and valuables seized at Harijan Colony

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Police have achieved a major breakthrough in their ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, arresting 10 persons and seizing a large quantity of suspected heroin, cash, vehicles, gold ornaments and other items during a massive anti-drug operation conducted at Harijan Colony opposite Dibrugarh Town Railway Station.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple police teams launched coordinated raids at several abandoned railway colony quarters and other locations believed to be part of an organized drug trafficking network operating in the heart of the town. During the operation, police recovered 79.55 grams of suspected heroin concealed in eight containers. Investigators also seized a Vivo mobile phone along with a SIM card, which is expected to aid the ongoing probe.

A large number of syringes allegedly used for drug consumption and distribution were also recovered. These included 40 packets containing 240 insulin syringes and six packets containing 60 high-tech insulin syringes.

Police further seized cash amounting to Rs 4,92,710, believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade. Four vehicles were also confiscated during the operation, including a Renault Kwid, a Toyota Glanza, an NTORQ 125 scooter and a Jupiter scooter.

In addition, police recovered gold ornaments suspected to have been purchased using money generated from narcotics trafficking. The seized valuables include two pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a gold ring and a five-gram silver coin.

All ten arrested individuals have been taken into custody for further interrogation. Police sources said several additional names have surfaced during questioning, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other persons allegedly linked to the network.

Investigators are examining the source of the seized narcotics, the financial transactions involved and the wider distribution network operating in the region.

The operation is being viewed as one of the most significant anti-drug crackdowns in Dibrugarh in recent times. Police sources indicated that an organized drug syndicate had allegedly been operating from abandoned railway quarters near the old railway station for a prolonged period. While the operation resulted in major seizures and multiple arrests, the alleged kingpin of the network is reported to have escaped and remains at large.

“We have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the drug trade. We have seized suspected heroin and other items. Over 4 lakhs in cash was recovered from their possession. We have got inputs from the last several days and today we have conducted a surprise raid in the area, resulting in the arrest of the individual,” said Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Nayan Moni Baruah.

He said, “The investigation continues, and further arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days. We have booked all of them under the NDPS Act.”

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