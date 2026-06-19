Digboi-born researcher Konark Jaishy to represent India at IEEE ICIP 2026 in Finland

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DIGBOI: In a major academic achievement that has brought laurels to Assam, Digboi-born researcher Konark Jaishy has been selected to present his research paper at the prestigious IEEE International Conference on Image Processing (ICIP) 2026, one of the world's foremost forums in the field of image processing and computer vision, scheduled to be held in Tampere, Finland, from September 13 to 17.

Adding further distinction to the accomplishment, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has formally approved Jaishy's participation as an author at the international conference and will sponsor his visit with full financial support under its Platinum Jubilee Global Partnership Advancement Scheme, funded through the Institute of Eminence (IoE) initiative.

The recognition comes after Jaishy's research paper successfully cleared a rigorous international peer-review process and was accepted for publication and presentation at IEEE ICIP 2026. As an author, he will present his findings before a global audience comprising leading researchers, academicians, industry experts, and technology innovators from across the world.

According to an official communication issued by the Office of International Relations, IIT Kharagpur, and signed by the Dean of International Relations, Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya, the institute will bear the expenses related to conference registration, international travel, visa processing, medical insurance, daily allowances, and other admissible expenditures in accordance with institutional norms.

Currently a research scholar at IIT Kharagpur, Jaishy recently completed his MTech in Vision and Intelligent Systems, a specialised discipline encompassing artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and intelligent technologies. His participation in the conference has also been registered under the ‘Author Conference Registration – SPS Student Member’ category. Besides presenting his research, he will take part in the Student Job Fair & Luncheon and Young Professionals Networking sessions, a platform designed to connect emerging researchers with global technology leaders.

Jaishy's academic journey began in Digboi, where he studied from Nursery to Class X at Delhi Public School, Digboi. A scholar student throughout his school years, he distinguished himself as one of the institution's top performers and secured a perfect 10 CGPA in the matriculation examination.

Thereafter, he pursued his higher secondary education in the Science stream at Hope Hall Foundation School, RK Puram, New Delhi, before earning a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from VIT-Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu.

Driven by a passion for research and emerging technologies, he subsequently joined IIT Kharagpur for postgraduate studies, where his work has now gained international recognition.

Meanwhile, the accomplishment has triggered celebrations across Digboi and beyond, with several literary, educational, and socio-cultural organisations extending their congratulations to the young researcher.

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