Digital Future, Cultural Legacy: Zubeen Garg Honoured at 4G Launch

Guwahati: At the launch of BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G network, national and industry leaders paused to honour Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of Assam.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to Zubeen, calling him a “cultural bridge between Assam and the nation.”
The indigenous 4G network, developed by C-DOT, Tejas, and TCS, will cover 98,000 sites and reach over 30,000 villages, marking a major step toward digital self-reliance under the Digital Bharat Nidhi.
The emotional tribute served as a reminder that India’s technological strides are strongest when rooted in cultural pride.