Dima Hasao in Focus as Assam Tourism Unveils Five-Year Master Plan: Ajanta Neog

A Correspondent

UMRANGSO: Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog announced that a five-year master plan for Assam Tourism would be prepared, with a focused approach towards developing new destinations and strengthening existing tourism circuits. She said the government would work to position Dima Hasao as a significant destination on the state’s tourism map.

The minister participated in the World Tourism Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Dima Hasao Tourism.

Appreciating Umrangso’s natural beauty, she described it as the “Switzerland of the Northeast” and said Dima Hasao has the potential to emerge as the tourism paradise of Assam. She urged local residents to register their homestays online and establish new ones, noting that community-led tourism can create livelihood opportunities and strengthen the local economy.

She announced that the state has planned several tourism circuits over the next five years, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and linking multiple destinations. The minister emphasised that better connectivity, a strong law-and-order environment and supportive government policies are essential for tourism development. She said the government would also work towards a more robust tourism policy to unlock the potential of destinations throughout Assam.

Stating that tourism has no fixed definition, Minister Neog said the unique features of every region can be developed into tourism attractions through proper planning, innovation and community participation.

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