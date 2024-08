New Delhi: The gross direct tax collections by the government so far in 2024-25 were 24 per cent higher on a yearly basis at Rs 8.13 lakh crore, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed on Monday. During the same period last year, the gross tax collections were Rs 6.55 lakh crore. (ANI)

