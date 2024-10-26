Director of General Health Services writes to states, UTs amidst worsening air pollution

New Delhi: Director of General Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel, has written to all states and union territories regarding the rising air pollution, urging the respective health departments and healthcare facilities to enhance their preparedness.

The DGHS called on all the states to include intensifying public awareness campaigns, disseminating targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthening the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scaling up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health.

"Air pollution has recently become a serious health challenge, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in certain states/UTs reaching moderate to poor levels. This may even worsen considering the upcoming festive season and onset of winter," the directive reads.

The letter added that air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems.

"These chronic illnesses, attributed to prolonged exposure to air pollution, often lead to an increase in premature mortality. The adverse effects are particularly severe for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers and municipal workers," the letter added.

Dr. Goel stressed upon raising public awareness about actions to prevent the degradation of air quality. He asked states and union territories to discourage stubble and waste burning, reduce firecrackers during festivities, promote public transportation over personal diesel- or petrol-powered vehicles, limit reliance on diesel-based generators, and curb smoking.

"Individuals should be advised to minimise their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before venturing outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas, and opting for cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating, and lighting," Dr. Goel added in his letter.

He further asked the administration to raise awareness among the public that outdoor activities such as sports and exercise should be restricted, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. (ANI)

