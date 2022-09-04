Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam ordered merger of 1,789 schools

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam, ordered the merger/amalgamation of 1,789 lower and upper primary schools with their nearby schools called 'base schools'. The 1,789 schools also include some zero enrollment ones. The merger/amalgamation of more such schools is on the cards.

The types of merger/amalgamation are lower primary (LP) to lower primary, LP to upper primary (UP), UP to UP, ME (Middle English School) to ME, UP to ME and LP to ME schools. The Directorate issued notifications district-wise from February to April this year.

The assistant teachers/tutors and other staff of the merged schools shall be the employees of the base schools. The Directorate will post the excess teaching and non-teaching employees elsewhere against vacant posts with the seniority of the earlier schools. The Directorate said that it would revise the status of each of the teachers in a higher school (after amalgamation).

The Directorate said it would not create additional posts after the merger/amalgamation. In amalgamated schools, LP teachers shall take classes from Class I-V and UP teachers from Class I-VIII. The amalgamation will follow the reconstitution of school management committees. The merged or amalgamated schools shall vest their movable/immovable property/documents/records to the base schools.

According to the Directorate, the district-wise numbers of schools set for amalgamation are 62 in Barpeta, 68 in Bongaigaon, 129 in Cachar, 64 in Darrang, 85 in Dhemaji, 60 in Dibrugarh, 56 in Dhubri, 45 in Golaghat, 89 in Goalpara, 59 in Hailakandi, 182 in Jorhat, 94 in Kamrup (M), 84 in Kamrup, 50 in Tinsukia, 105 in Sonitpur, 136 in Sivasagar, 134 in Nalbari, 90 in Nagaon, 148 in Morigaon and 49 in Karimganj.

Also Read: Merger of non-performing schools: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu all ears to grievances

Also Watch: