Dismal doctor-patient relationship continues in Assam

ASSAM HAS ONE DOCTOR AGAINST 1,453 PATIENTS



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The dismal doctor-patient relationship continues in the State even as the country celebrated National Doctors' Day on Thursday.

The State is frequently witnessing assault of doctors by patients and their relatives on various pretexts. The situation has come to such a pass that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently submitted a memorandum to the Assam Government demanding 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and CCTVs functional 24X7 in all hospitals and health care facilities in the State.

The IMA has also demanded the amendment to the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2011 to include more stringent provisions like imprisonment up to ten years, fine up to Rs 5 lakh and fast-track trial with conviction within six months.

"The government should identify all sensitive areas with their history of violence in health establishments and should not post young doctors in those areas under the 'Rural Posting' obligation," an IMA member said.

A senior doctor at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) said the low doctor-patient ratio is forcing doctors to face a rush of patients. And they have limited time to give to each one of them.

"Doctors, particularly those practising in the six medical colleges and hospitals, civil and district hospitals in Assam work long and gruelling hours, often attending to hundreds of patients every day. This lack of interpersonal approach in treatment deeply impacts the patients' perception of a doctor and furthers the trust deficit," the doctor said.

The IMA has found that nearly 50 per cent of doctors have faced abuse at some point in their lives. "Lack of awareness and knowledge among patients often results in poor health outcomes in many cases. Many patients do not visit hospitals and other healthcare centres till their health conditions get critical. Lack of insurance penetration and out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare not only deters people from seeking treatment early but also drives anger and frustration against doctors," said the IMA member.

