Dispur announces evaluation formula for examinees of HSLC/ AHM & HS exams

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Thursday announced an evaluation formula for examinees of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/Assam High Madrassa (AHM) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, 2021. The government had earlier cancelled these examinations given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has announced the evaluation formula after the two high-powered committees comprising renowned academicians submitted their reports and recommendations on assessing examinees of the HSLC, AHM and HS examinations in the absence of formal physical examination this year due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

The evaluation committee for HSLC/AHM exam is headed by renowned academician Dr Alok Buragohain. Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Dipak Kumar Sharma headed the evaluation committee for HS final examinations.

Addressing a press conference at the office of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) here on Thursday afternoon Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said students would be given an option to appear in special board examinations once the Covid situation improves in the State. He said the special examination is expected to be held within September 15 this year. "If the pandemic situation does not improve by September we will conduct the special board exams in 2022. Interested students could appear in the exam," he said.

Pegu said for some of the government jobs including the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the merit assessment of candidates is done on marks scored by them in the HSLC and HS examinations. He said the newly adopted evaluation formula given the Covid pandemic will not be accepted in such future examinations for jobs. "It will be in the greater interest of students if they appear in the special board exams. Students who are not satisfied with their results declared based on evaluation formula will also be able to spear for the special exam," the Minister said.

As per the evaluation formula, assessment of examinees of HSLC and AHM examinations 2021 will be done from 40% weightage on marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Annual Examination of class IX, of the year in which he/she has appeared and promoted to class X. 40% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held in class X (current year). 20% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Unit Test/any other examinations held in the current year/marks obtained in online examinations held if any /attendance in the online/regular classes / extra-curricular activities, etc.

For the CWSN (Child with Special Needs) students, who have not been able to attend any of the examinations conducted by schools, as mentioned above, a flexible approach will be made and their marks will be evaluated by the School Evaluation Committee, based on their last performance, home assignments or any other suitable activities.

In the evaluation process, there should be consistency vis-a-vis the category wise (Distinction, Star, First Division, Second Division) results of the previous three years performance of the school with a variation maximum up to 10% in comparison to the highest pass percentage secured by the students in the school in any one of the previous three years.

For the students, whose marks of the annual examination of class IX are not available in the school, where he/she is presently studying in class X, on transfer from another school, the present school has to obtain marks of Annual Examination of Class IX, from the old school.

On failure to do so as mentioned above or in case of non-availability of record of Annual Examination of class IX, the results of such particular student will not be declared and he/she has to appear in the immediate next HSLC/AHM examination to be conducted by SEBA with the same Roll Number, on receipt of their request.

During the result preparation list of distinction, star, and merit list of the first 10 positions will not be done. For entering the marks considering the above criterion, SEBA will provide an online portal. The link for the portal will be available on SEBA official website from July 4 2021.

On the other hand, the assessment for various streams in HS examinations 2021 will be categorized as a student having a practical subject (Science / Arts) and with no practical subject (Arts / Commerce).

For assessment of students of Science and Arts Streams with practical subject be assessed with –

*50 marks calculated from 50 % marks secured by the student in the best three of the subjects in the HSLC or equivalent examination.

*30 marks will be calculated from the marks obtained by the students based on the practical examination conducted by the institutions.

*10 marks will be calculated based on marks obtained by the students in the Class Test / Unit Test / Annual Examination / Pre-Test / Assignment / Project Works etc and also attendance during the Academic Session 2019-2021.

*10 marks will be allotted based on consideration of the marks obtained by the students out of 90 in the earlier 3 components and 10% of marks secured out of 90 will be allotted accordingly.

For assessment of students with non-practical subjects (Arts / Commerce)

*50 marks calculated from 50 % of marks secured by the students in the best three of the subjects in the HSLC or equivalent examination.

*40 marks will be calculated based on marks obtained by the students in the Class Test / Unit Test / Annual Examination / Pre-Test / Assignment / Project Works etc and also attendance during the Academic Session 2019-2021.

*10 marks will be allotted based on consideration of the marks obtained by the students out of 90 in the earlier 3 components and 10% of marks secured out of 90 be allotted accordingly.

For Vocational Stream

*50 marks will be calculated from 50 % of marks secured by the students in the best three of the subjects in the HSLC or equivalent examination.

*40% marks (maximum) will be calculated from the practical examination conducted by the institutions.

*10 marks will be allotted based on consideration of the marks obtained by the students out of 90 in the earlier 2 components and 10% of marks secured out of 90 be allotted accordingly.

The HS results will be declared maintaining the division obtained by the candidates as per usual norms. However, there will not be any provision of declaring of star holder/ letter marks indication in the merit records. There will be no declaration of merit rank for this year. There will be no declaration of securing the highest mark in any subject.