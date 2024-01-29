Dispur informs Gauhati HC of appointment of AG pleaders, renovation of sanitation in FTs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court was apprised by the state government that nine Assistant Government Pleaders have been appointed in the Foreigners’ Tribunals while the sanitation systems in FTs are being renovated.

The HC bench of Justice Suman Shyam observed that, in terms of the order dated November 24, 2023, passed by this Court, the Government Advocate, Assam, has obtained written instruction and placed the same before the Court.

As per the written instruction dated January 11, 2024, issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Political (B) Department, Assam, it appeared that both the issues raised by the order dated November 24, 2023, have been suitably addressed. It also appeared that a sum of Rs. 8.295 lakh has been sanctioned for the process of repairing and renovating the sanitation system in Foreigners Tribunal (FT) Nos. 1 to 6 in the Cachar district, and action is being initiated accordingly.

According to the submission, it further appeared that nine Assistant Government Pleaders have already been appointed for various FTs, a list of which was appended to the written instruction.

According to the instruction dated January 11, 2024, the remaining vacancies of Assistant Government Pleaders will be filled up ‘without any further delay and the matter is under process’.

In light of the written instruction placed before the court, the concerns raised by the court through the order dated November 24, 2023, appeared to have been adequately addressed by the state government and with no other urgent issue calling for attention, the bench deferred further hearing in this case till February 29, 2024.

It should be mentioned here that Assistant Government Pleaders conduct cases on behalf of the government in the Foreigners’ Tribunals.

There are 100 foreign tribunals operating in Assam. Initially, 11 Illegal Migrant Determination Tribunals (IMDT) were functioning in the state. After the repeal of the IMDT Act, the Government of Assam established 21 FTs in 2005. In 2009, another four FTs were established. In the year 2014, an additional 64 FTs were established for the disposal of pending cases.

Judges and Advocates are appointed as members of FT under the Foreigners Tribunal Act, 1941, and Foreigners Tribunal Order, 1964, as per the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.