‘Disturbed Area’ status extended in 3 Assam districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has officially extended the "Disturbed Area" status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, for six more months in the districts of Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar. The decision came after reports indicated that, although the law-and-order situation in the state has improved significantly, sporadic incidents by militant groups continue.

Further, reports suggested that due to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency operations by security forces, the overall security scenario has improved considerably in the past three years.

The notification, issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, cites the ongoing activities of ULFA (I) cadres and affiliated groups like NSCN (K-YA) involving extortion, subversive activities and recruitment of youths as the primary reasons for continuing the AFSPA designation.

The extension order follows a proposal submitted by the Assam government to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which then approved the continuation of the "Disturbed Area" tag beyond September 30, 2025, when the period of the earlier order comes to an end. The order, issued under provisions of Section 3 of AFSPA, will come into effect from October 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier, it was stated.

