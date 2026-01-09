Donald Trump may slap 500% tariffs on India for trading with Russia

WASHINGTON DC: Stepping up his push to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, US President Donald Trump has approved a sweeping new sanctions proposal aimed not only at Russia but also at countries that continue to trade with Moscow, a move that could have serious implications for India.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed that Trump has given his approval to a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia. Speaking to reporters after meeting the president, Graham said he expects the legislation to be brought to a vote as early as next week. He described the discussion with Trump as “very productive” and said the president had cleared the way for the bill to move forward.

According to Graham, the proposed law would empower Trump to penalize nations that continue to purchase discounted Russian oil, which Washington believes is helping finance President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. Among the countries likely to be affected is India, which has significantly increased its imports of Russian crude since the conflict began.

The proposed legislation, titled the ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’, is designed to give the US president broad authority to act against individuals or governments deemed to be acting at Russia’s behest or obstructing efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine. Sanctions could be imposed on those who refuse to engage in peace talks, violate any negotiated settlement, launch fresh military action against Ukraine, or attempt to undermine or destabilize the Ukrainian government.

If enforced, the bill would allow the administration to impose severe penalties, including visa restrictions and tariffs that could go as high as 500 percent. It also calls on the Treasury Department to block property and assets, while directing the Commerce Department to halt the export or transfer of US-produced energy products to or within Russia.

India is already facing steep trade penalties from Washington. As part of Trump’s “Liberation Day” trade initiative in 2025, the US imposed fresh tariffs across a wide range of trading partners. India was initially hit with a 25 percent tariff, which was later doubled after Trump accused New Delhi of helping sustain the Ukraine war through its continued purchase of Russian oil.

As a result, India now faces total US tariffs of 50 percent, placing it among the most heavily penalized countries, alongside Brazil. (Agencies)

