DoNER approves 2 SDP projects for Assam costing Rs 50 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has approved two projects for Assam with an approved cost of Rs 50.07 crore under special development packages (SDPs). SDP projects are meant for Sixth Schedule areas in Assam.

The first approved project is a production and marketing centre for handloom and textile at Holtugaon, Kokrajhar, under the BTC package, with an approved cost of Rs 24.31 crore. The second project is a production and marketing center for handlooms and textiles at Udhiyaguri, Baksa, under the BTC package, with an approved cost of 25.76 crore.

The Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of SDPs held its meeting in New Delhi recently when the projects got their approval. The office memorandum of MDoNER regarding the first project says, “It was conveyed that NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have supported the project. The programme division informed that the State Government’s proposed project cost of Rs 26.83 crore has been examined and vetted to Rs 24.31 crore, in line with the scheme guidelines and in conformity with the cost norms followed in previously sanctioned projects by MDoNER. After detailed deliberations, the committee decided to recommend the project for approval.”

The office memorandum of MDoNER regarding the second project says, “It was conveyed that NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have supported the project. The programme division informed that the State Government’s proposed project cost of Rs 28.42 crore has been examined and vetted to Rs 25.76 crore, in line with the scheme guidelines and in conformity with the cost norms followed in previously sanctioned projects by MDoNER. After detailed deliberations, the Committee decided to recommend the project for approval.”

Only Assam gets funds under the Special Development Packages from the Centre.

