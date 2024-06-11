DoNER to be headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia; Three ministers from Northeast allotted portfolios

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA: Three MPs from the northeastern states - Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita and Kiren Rijiju- were allotted portfolios on Monday. The first two are from Assam and third from Arunachal Pradesh.

Sonowal got the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Margherita was allotted Minister of State for External Affairs, Textiles; and Rijiju was handed the Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs ministries.

On the other hand, cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was given additional charge of an important portfolio for NE—the ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER)— apart from the Ministry of Communication in the new government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (IANS)

