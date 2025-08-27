Don’t treat indigenous Muslims on the same footing as immigrants: Ethnic meet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A meeting between various ethnic groups and the indigenous Muslims of the state today appealed to the Assam Government not to treat the indigenous Assamese Muslims on the same footing as the immigrant Muslims. The meeting appealed to the state government to conduct the proposed socio-economic survey of the indigenous Assamese Muslims.

Taking the current situation in the state into consideration, the All Assam Garia Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, along with several other indigenous ethnic organizations, has decided to launch a united struggle to protect the identity and rights of indigenous Muslims in the state.

Notably, indigenous organizations have risen up in various parts of Assam due to the recent eviction drive and the tendency of some elements to equate indigenous Muslims with migrants. Today’s meeting adopted a resolution to work unitedly to secure the social, economic, and cultural aspects of indigenous Muslims.

Garia Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad and other indigenous Muslim organizations have been demanding the speedy completion of a separate socio-economic survey for Garia, Moria, and Deshi Muslims to grant them ethnic identity; the suppression of malicious forces acting against indigenous people; building a united struggle against those disrupting peace by creating religious divisions among indigenous people; and halting evictions in the name of religion.

The meeting, presided over by Garia Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad president Nurul Haque, had representatives and prominent leaders of various indigenous organizations, including Dr Sahir Bhuyan (chief adviser of the Parishad), Basanta Gogoi (president, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union), Pulin Bora (president, All Moran Students’ Union), Swarup Gohain (secretary, All Assam Muttock Yuva Sanmilan), Lakshmi Chedai (secretary, All Assam Gorkha Sanmilan), and Dhaneshwar Doloi (vice president, All Tiwa Students’ Union), along with Arjun Chetri and others.

