DPR preparations process for five NE ropeway projects begin

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a move to initiate the process for construction of the five proposed ropeway projects in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the central government has decided to appoint a consultancy firm for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) through the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML). Of the five proposed ropeways in the NE region, four are in Assam and one is in Arunachal Pradesh.

It needs to be mentioned that NHLML is a wholly owned company of NHAI and a statutory authority under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and it has been assigned the work for the development of ropeway projects under Parvatmala Pariyojana in the country. The five proposed ropeways in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be constructed under the central government's Parvatmala Pariyojana.

According to NHLML, the proposed ropeway projects in Assam are the 2.8-km Ganganagar Part-VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev Temple, Cachar; the 3.5-km Jatinga Bird Watching Tower - Hempeupet Peak; the 1.8-km Agnigarh Pahar to Bhairabi Mandir; and the 11-km Khanapara to Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. The sole proposed ropeway in Arunachal Pradesh is the 1.9 km Parushram ropeway.

NHLML has now issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the appointment of consultancy services to prepare the DPRs for the development of the five proposed ropeway projects.

The last date for submission of bids is stated as October 28, 2025. The bids are scheduled to be opened the next day, i.e., October 29.

