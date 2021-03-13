Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia & Dharani Dhar Owari to be conferred with Sahitya Akademi awards

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia and Dharani Dhar Owari are among the 20 writers who will be conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2020. This was announced by the Sahitya Akademi on Friday.

While Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia will receive the award for his story collection — Banksota in the Assamese language, Dharani Dhar Owari was named for his short stories — Gwthenay Lamayao Gwden Agan in the Bodo language.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia said, "I am honoured for being selected for the award. Along with me, my family and friends are also delighted. This honour will motivate me to write more stories in the future."

Talking about the future of Assamese literature, Saikia opined, "Writers should be able to attract the readers. Only with the efforts of both writers and readers the Assamese literature can be developed."

Dr Saikia was born at Dipholu Xatra in Nagaon and he is the Chief Medical Officer at the ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola.

Some of his notable books include – Premor Sanwidan, Byortho Nayak, Lingamuykto Prithivir Xaadhu Ata, Deshi-Bideshi Golpo Sambhar, Chotor Urohi, and Bozaarot Adin.

The Sahitya Akademi jury which selected the winner for Assamese language includes – Pradeep Acharya, Nitya Bora, and Harekrishna Deka.

For Bodo language, the jury included — Phukan Chandra Basumatary, Tiren Boro, and Anjali Daimary.

Also Read: Remembering Assamese litterateur Mamoni Raisom Goswami on her birth anniversary

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon



