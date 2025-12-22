DRDO, Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU to Boost Defence and Internal Security Research

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the fields of research, education, training and technology support for defence and internal security.

The MoU was signed at South Block, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The agreement was inked by DRDO Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice-Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Under the agreement, both institutions will work together on studies related to emerging operational challenges, technology gap analysis, forecasting future security requirements, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems that are inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The collaboration aims to enhance India’s self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, in line with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the “whole-of-nation” approach during Amrit Kaal. The Ministry said the MoU reflects a shared commitment to integrating technology, academic knowledge and operational insights to strengthen national security preparedness and strategic autonomy.

Rashtriya Raksha University, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs and a UGC-designated Nodal Centre for Defence Studies, brings strong academic, training and policy expertise in internal security. DRDO, on the other hand, is the country’s premier defence research organisation, known for developing cutting-edge indigenous technologies for the Armed Forces and security agencies.

As part of the MoU, DRDO and RRU will undertake joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes, and specialised training and capacity-building initiatives for security forces. These efforts are expected to improve skill development, innovation and operational effectiveness across defence and internal security domains.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the partnership marks an important step towards building a robust ecosystem that combines research, education and practical application to meet India’s evolving security needs.