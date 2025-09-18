Driven By Passion, Led By Pride: Meghalaya Set For T20 Glory
Shillong: Meghalaya has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy (Plate Group), naming seasoned all-rounder Debasmita Dutta as captain and Daiaka E Warjri as vice-captain. The team is set to compete in Agartala, with the tournament commencing on October 8.
Grouped alongside fellow North Eastern states Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur Meghalaya will aim for a top-two finish to qualify for the Plate final.
In a significant step toward nurturing local cricket talent, the Meghalaya Cricket Association has retained an entirely homegrown coaching and support staff. Mackie D Blah will serve as head coach, symbolizing the state’s commitment to building internal expertise and fostering long-term growth.
Preparations begin with a pre-tournament training camp at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, from September 21 to October 5. Players and staff will report on September 20. Those hailing from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills will gather in Shillong before traveling together, while players from the Garo Hills will proceed directly to the camp.
Meghalaya Squad:
Luiza Tamang, Daiaka E Warjri (VC), Shruti Kr Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Debasmita Dutta (C), Ruby Chettri, Solina Jaba, Ajima A Sangma, Sandria K Momin, Monica L Phawa (WK), Riticia Nongbet, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Janka Marak (WK), Monycable Marbaniang, Ankita Sharma.
With determination and unity, Team Meghalaya is ready to inspire and compete at the national level.
Also Watch: