Driven By Passion, Led By Pride: Meghalaya Set For T20 Glory

Grouped alongside fellow North Eastern states Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur Meghalaya will aim for a top-two finish to qualify for the Plate final.

In a significant step toward nurturing local cricket talent, the Meghalaya Cricket Association has retained an entirely homegrown coaching and support staff. Mackie D Blah will serve as head coach, symbolizing the state’s commitment to building internal expertise and fostering long-term growth.