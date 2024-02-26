Driverless goods train runs from Kathua to Hoshiarpur, probe ordered

Jammu: A driverless goods train ran on the tracks from Kathua railway station and was stopped at Uchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Sunday, after which Railways ordered a probe into it.

"The train laden with crusher stones was on a halt at Kathua station and it suddenly started running on tracks without a driver inside it.

"After starting the train, driver had gone somewhere, but he forgot to pull hand brake due to which it started moving on a slopping track and gained speed.

"Railway staff from Dasuya stopped the train at Uchi Bassi by placing wooden blocks on the tracks and reduced its speed, averting a major accident.

"No damage was reported in the incident," officials said. (IANS)

