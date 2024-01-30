Drugs worth over Rs 13 crore seized in Manipur

Imphal: Assam Rifles recovered 90,000 WY or methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 13 crore from the fringes of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts, an official said on Monday.

The recovery was done in an operation that took place on Sunday.

"In the unflinching war against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, on January 28, Assam Rifles successfully recovered about 90,000 WY tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 13 crore from the boundary of the Jriibam-Tamenglong Districts of Manipur. It is one of the largest recoveries in this area," Assam Rifles said. (ANI)