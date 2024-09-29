Dust mite exposure can trigger severe allergic reactions

New Delhi: Exposure to dust mites in children can trigger severe allergic reactions, leading to conditions such as asthma and allergic rhinitis, warned an expert on Saturday. Dust mites -- microscopic creatures found in household dust -- are a leading cause of allergies worldwide. These are so tiny, slightly bigger than human hair diameter, to be visible to the unassisted eye. In India, high humidity levels increase their growth and also a rapid surge in clinical manifestations, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Senior Allergy Specialist from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

Asthma affects around 35 million people in India, with an estimated 2.4 per cent of adults and 4-20 per cent of children affected. Nearly 22 per cent of adolescents currently suffer from allergic rhinitis in India.

Gupta explained that the hallmark signs of dust mite allergies include sneezing, which is frequent and severe, often accompanied by a runny or stuffy nose; persistent blockage of the nasal passages, leading to difficulty in breathing, particularly at night; a chronic dry cough that is more pronounced in the early mornings and at night; intermittent episodes of breathlessness, especially during physical activity, coupled with a wheezing sound while breathing.

The allergens from dust mites, particularly their droppings and decomposed body parts, can trigger inflammation in the nasal passages and airways, leading to these symptoms, the expert said.

While immunotherapy is effective, reducing exposure to dust mites is crucial in managing symptoms.

Some recommended measures include the use of allergen-proof covers for mattresses, pillows, and duvets; regular washing of bed linens in hot water; minimising the use of carpets and upholstered furniture at home as these can harbour dust mites; using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters; keeping indoor humidity levels below 50 per cent; adequate sunlight and cross ventilation.

“By understanding the symptoms and signs, utilising appropriate diagnostic tools, and implementing targeted treatments like immunotherapy, along with preventive measures, it is possible to manage and even alleviate the burden of these allergies,” Gupta said.

He also advised timely medical help for substantial improvement in quality of life. (IANS)

