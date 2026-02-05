EAM Jaishankar backs minerals bloc at United States meet

Washington: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India supports structured international cooperation to reduce risks in critical mineral supply chains, as the United States urged allies to work towards a coordinated trading framework. Addressing the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, EAM Jaishamkar flagged the risks created by excessive concentration in global supply chains. He stressed the need to de-risk those chains through coordinated and structured cooperation among countries. (IANS)

