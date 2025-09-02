EC Issues Notice to Pawan Khera Over Alleged Duplicate Voter IDs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a formal notice to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera following allegations that his name appears on multiple electoral rolls in violation of election laws.

The issue surfaced after the BJP alleged that Khera was enrolled in more than one constituency. Acting on the complaint, the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi initiated an inquiry and flagged discrepancies in his voter registration details.

In its notice, issued under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the Commission stressed that duplication of voter IDs undermines the sanctity and fairness of the electoral process.

Khera has been directed to submit his response to the allegations by 11 am on September 8. The ECI further warned that failure to comply could invite legal and administrative action.

The matter has sparked political debate, with the BJP accusing Khera of “deliberate malpractice” and the Congress yet to issue an official statement on the notice.