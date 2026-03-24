ECI Appoints Special Observer for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as Special Observer for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, signalling the poll body's push to ensure the elections are conducted freely and fairly.
Singh arrived at the state headquarters in Dispur on March 23, 2026, and has since assumed his responsibilities.
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In a public notice issued today, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, said that Singh will be available to receive representations from political parties, social organizations, and members of the general public.
Anyone with concerns related to the free and fair conduct of the polls can contact the Special Observer directly between 11 am and 5 pm, every day.
His contact number is 9181688484.
The ECI had earlier deployed a full team of central observers to oversee the election process in the state — including a general observer, an expenditure observer, and a police observer. All three have already assumed their duties on the ground.