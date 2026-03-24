ECI Appoints Special Observer for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as Special Observer for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, signalling the poll body's push to ensure the elections are conducted freely and fairly.

Singh arrived at the state headquarters in Dispur on March 23, 2026, and has since assumed his responsibilities.

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