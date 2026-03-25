ED Attaches Rs 13.41 Crore in Assets Linked to Guwahati Ponzi Scheme That Defrauded 15,500 Investors

According to the ED's investigation, DB Stock Consultancy ran an unregulated deposit scheme between 2021 and August 2024, luring investors with promises of unusually high returns — ranging from 1.25% per week to 120% per year.

The firm used promotional events at educational institutions, WhatsApp groups, and word-of-mouth referrals to reach potential investors. In total, approximately 15,507 investors across India were induced to deposit a combined sum of around Rs 400.14 crore.

Investigators found it was a classic Ponzi structure — earlier investors were paid using money collected from newer ones, with no legitimate business model capable of sustaining the promised returns.