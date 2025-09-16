ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Case

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Indian cricket stars Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa for questioning as part of its ongoing investigation into the allegedly unlawful online betting platform 1xBet, sources revealed on Tuesday.
Robin Uthappa, aged 39, has been instructed to appear before the agency on September 22 to provide his testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Uthappa, who hung up his boots in 2022, had previously appeared in advertisements promoting 1xBet, which has come under the ED’s scanner for suspected financial irregularities.
Yuvraj Singh has also been called in for interrogation, scheduled for September 23, one day after Uthappa’s session.
According to insiders, the ED is investigating potential money laundering activities tied to 1xBet, an online gambling service that is prohibited in India but continues to function through mirror or proxy sites. Authorities suspect the platform of concealing illicit earnings, dodging tax obligations, and employing algorithmic manipulation to mislead users.
The summoning of Singh and Uthappa comes in the wake of several recent interrogations involving prominent figures. Earlier this month, the ED questioned ex-cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in relation to the same matter. Reports suggest that Dhawan was questioned for nearly eight hours about his promotional links with the betting platform.
The agency has also expanded the investigation beyond the sporting world, targeting film and television celebrities. Recently, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, and former TMC MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty were summoned. Rautela, who is currently the Indian brand ambassador for 1xBet, is being scrutinized for her involvement in endorsing the platform.
Authorities are probing whether such celebrity endorsements contributed to the platform gaining undue legitimacy and operating unlawfully within the country. The inquiry is still in progress, and more individuals are expected to be summoned in the coming days.
Also Watch: