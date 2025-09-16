ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Case

Robin Uthappa, aged 39, has been instructed to appear before the agency on September 22 to provide his testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Uthappa, who hung up his boots in 2022, had previously appeared in advertisements promoting 1xBet, which has come under the ED’s scanner for suspected financial irregularities.

Yuvraj Singh has also been called in for interrogation, scheduled for September 23, one day after Uthappa’s session.