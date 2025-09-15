Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates New Academic Facilities at Dhemaji College

Dhemaji: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with MP Pradan Baruah, inaugurated several new academic infrastructures at Dhemaji College on Monday, marking a significant step toward strengthening higher education in the district.

The new facilities include fully equipped laboratories for the Departments of Chemistry and Physics, a Study Centre of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an ICT-enabled computer lab, and a multipurpose classroom.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pegu said the infrastructures have been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), ensuring that students gain access to modern resources that will enhance learning in science, technology, and skill-based education.

“These facilities will open new avenues for our students, preparing them for global challenges and opportunities,” he added.