Eight-Member Assam Assembly Team Reviews Key Issues in South Salmara-Mankachar

Mankachar: An eight-member delegation of the Assam Legislative Assembly, led by senior MLA Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, visited South Salmara-Mankachar district headquarters at Hatsingimari on Thursday to assess ongoing developmental challenges and review key local issues. The team held a detailed discussion with district administration officials on matters ranging from rural infrastructure and connectivity to border management and erosion control.

As part of their field assessment, the MLAs travelled directly from the district meeting hall to the Indo-Bangladesh international border at Kokragaon. They inspected the Brahmaputra riverbank protection works currently underway in the severely erosion-prone region. The delegation also focused on studying the potential for rural tourism development in the district, which officials believe could unlock new economic opportunities for local communities.

Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, who accompanied the team throughout the visit, described the review meeting as a crucial step towards coordinated problem-solving across constituencies. “This meeting was held to bring out clear recommendations for the ongoing issues faced by the district,” Islam said. “It is a very strong committee formed to resolve major and priority issues of the eight constituencies. Many refer to it as a ‘mini assembly’ because of the scale of representation. We will formally lodge these issues and recommendations with the Government of Assam to ensure timely action.”

The visiting MLAs assured that concerns raised by the district administration would be taken up at the highest level, with a commitment to push for solutions to long-pending problems affecting the border district.