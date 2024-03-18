Election Commission changes counting schedule of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

New Delhi: The Election Commission has changed the schedule in Assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, in the date for counting of votes and date before which the election shall be completed.

The EC earlier announced the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim along with the schedule for the General Election to Lok Sabha-2024 and various State Legislative Assemblies. The date of poll in both the NE states is on April 19, 2024 and date of counting is on June 4, 2024.

ECI is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on June 2, 2024.

In view of this, the Commission has decided to amend the date of counting of votes and date before which the election shall be completed, in respect of the schedule for Election to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The new schedule states that the date of counting of votes has been changed to June 2, 2024 from the existing June 4 and the date before which the election shall be completed has also been fixed as June 2, 2024, instead of June 6, as stated earlier.

However, it was stated that there shall be no change in respect of Schedule for Parliamentary Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

