Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: In a shock move weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned and his resignation has been accepted by the President. The Election Commission of India already had a vacancy and will now be left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Sources said earlier on Friday that the Lok Sabha election dates are likely to be announced next week, and it remains to be seen whether that timeline will be affected by Mr Goel's resignation. (Agencies)

