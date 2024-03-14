Electoral Bonds details on time: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Jammu: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday said that following the Supreme Court's order, the SBI has provided details to the Election Commission about the Electoral Bonds issued by the bank.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Supreme Court had given the SBI time up to March 12 to provide data regarding the electoral bonds issued by it.

“We have received the data on time. I will go back and study the data and give details about it in time," he said. (IANS)

