Ensure prominent display of CNR in order copies: Gauhati HC to courts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court issued a notice to all courts under its jurisdiction that, henceforth, the Case Number Record (CNR) of each matter should be prominently displayed on the digital copies as well as on certified copies of all orders and judgements. The courts have been directed to ensure the use of standardised templates available in the Case Information System (CIS) for generating orders and judgements containing CNR, wherever applicable, to facilitate seamless integration in judicial data management systems.

The HC notice says that, pursuant to the ‘One Case One Data’ initiative launched by the Chief Justice of India on May 11, 2026, for establishing an integrated case management ecosystem across the Indian judiciary, the HC hereby notifies for information and necessary compliance by all the courts under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh that, henceforth, the Case Number Record (CNR) of each matter shall be reflected conspicuously, preferably in the heading portion, on the digital copies as well as on certified copies of all orders and judgements.

Moreover, the HC directed all courts concerned to ensure the use of standardised templates available in CIS, wherever applicable, for the generation of orders and judgements containing CNR, so as to facilitate seamless integration and retrieval of case-related information in judicial data management systems.

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