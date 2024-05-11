Every inch of PoK belongs to India, no force can snatch it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Khunti (Jharkhand): Reacting to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks that India should “respect” Pakistan because it has an “atom bomb,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress and asserted that every inch of PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it.

In an April 15 interview with ‘Chill Pill’, Aiyar said that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Amit Shah said that instead of taking back PoK from Pakistan during their regime, Congress is scaring the people of India by talking about the atom bomb.

“Today Mani Shankar Aiyar has threatened us, he is threatening the country that give respect to Pakistan as they have atom bombs. A few days before INDI alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to say one thing to INDI alliance and the Congress party. Pok is India’s and no one can snatch this from India. Instead of taking back PoK from Pakistan at their regime, Congress is scaring the people of India by talking about atom bombs. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. I don’t know what has happened to the Congress. BJP’s stand is clear that every inch of the land of PoK belongs to India and should remain in India,” he said.

Shah accused the Congress of creating “obstacles” in building the Ram Temple for 70 years and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the temple in just five years.

“What has the Congress done for the tribals? In the last 10 years, PM Modi completed many works which were not moving. Congress did not resolve the Ram Mandir issue for 70 years. Rahul Baba did not come to Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha as he was afraid of his vote bank Their vote bank is the people who are intruding on the tribal land. If anyone can stop them, then it is the BJP. JMM-led alliance indulged in the land mining, MGNREGA scams; Won’t allow them to digest poor people’s money. Can Congress or JMM stop them?” Shah said.

Amit Shah questioned Congress on the lack of tribal Presidents during its rule.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why Congress failed to make any tribal President during its rule,” he said.

The Union Home Minister further said that the Prime Minister has ended the Naxalism in Jharkhand and Bihar and initiated development.

“States like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were under the shadow of Naxalism. Due to that, no development happened here. You chose Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister twice and he ended the Naxalism in Jharkhand and Bihar and initiated development. After so many years, free ration cards were distributed among people at Jharkhand’s Buddha Pahad, medical shops were opened, and now a public health centre is also being built. PM Modi freed Jharkhand’s Budha Pahad from Maoist menace,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal freed on bail from Tihar after 40-day custody

Also Watch: