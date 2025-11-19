Everyone who loves Bharat is a Hindu: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that ‘anyone who takes pride in Bharat and loves the nation is a Hindu, irrespective of personal modes of worship’.

Addressing an eminent gathering of intellectuals, scholars, editors, writers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to Assam, as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations, Dr Bhagwat clarified that ‘Hindu’ is not merely a religious term but a civilizational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity. “Bharat and Hindu are synonymous,” he said, adding that India does not need an official declaration to be a Hindu Rashtra. Its civilizational ethos already reflects it.

In an interactive session, he elaborated on the Sangh’s civilizational vision, contemporary national concerns, and the ongoing programmes across the Northeast.

Explaining the foundational philosophy of the RSS, Dr Bhagwat said that the organisation was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on Vyakti Nirman (individual character-building) and contribute to making Bharat a Vishwaguru. He urged people to understand the Sangh by visiting a Shakha, rather than depending on preconceived narratives. “The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS,” he remarked.

Dr Bhagwat spoke in detail about the five key social transformations – Panch Parivartan: social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awakening), civic discipline, self-reliance, and environmental protection. Among these, he placed special emphasis on strengthening the family institution, urging every family to retain stories of their ancestors and instil responsibility and cultural pride in the younger generation. Icons such as Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva, he added, should inspire all Indians, despite the fact they were born in a particular province, because they are national icons.

Addressing concerns about demographic changes and cultural protection in Assam, Dr Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one’s land and identity. He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions. He also advised responsible use of social media, especially among youth.

Dr Bhagwat highlighted the significant role of RSS Swayamsevaks in the freedom struggle, recalling Dr Hedgewar’s imprisonment in the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Civil Disobedience Movement and the contributions of countless Swayamsevaks across the country during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

The session concluded with Dr Bhagwat urging all sections of society, especially the distinguished citizens present, to work collectively and selflessly for nation-building as Bharat enters the next century of the Sangh’s journey.

