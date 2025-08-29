Eviction contrast: When sympathizing intellectuals decry, encroachers vacating lands on their own!

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Stark contrasts! Some intellectuals and organizations continue to decry the eviction drives in Assam. Large numbers of encroachers, on the other hand, dismantle their houses themselves and vacate encroached lands in the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The tide is turning; encroachers, who were earlier fighting our eviction drive, are now supporting it. This is what happened in Nagaon two days ago. Some encroachers dismantled their houses erected on encroached lands and moved away after receiving an eviction notice. Our eviction drives are lawful and solely in the interest of Assam. The best way forward is compliance over confrontation."

Such incidents of encroachers vacating lands are happening at various places in the state. There are also protests in a few areas. Sympathisers take the incidents of protest to raise a hue and cry, leaving the self-desertion of encroached lands by a lot of families aside. The irony is that the intellectuals are well aware of the fact that the law does not allow anybody to encroach upon forest lands, wetlands, lands in trial belts and blocks, etc. However, they stop short of making the encroachers know these facts for reasons best known to them.

The Chief Minister said, "We won't spare anyone who has illegally encroached upon our lands. While we are doing our best to reclaim lost lands and restore Assam's pride, it's also imperative for our communities to be vigilant against any encroachment attempt and actively thwart such moves. Together, we'll fight for and save Assam."

According to sources, encroachments on vast areas of land have come to the notice of the government. Apart from this, encroachments involving four or five bighas of land are galore in the state. The government is yet to see the full picture of encroachments in the state.

