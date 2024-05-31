Excise case: HC issues notice to ED on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail pleas

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday issued notice to the ED seeking its response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court also sought the agency's reply on his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.

The judge issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking their response on both the regular and interim bail pleas.

Appearing on behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju sought additional time to file a response.

Raju argued that Kejriwal had not disclosed critical information and that the ED needed to bring these issues to the court's attention.

"He is not in custody. He has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. He is today in Punjab, campaigning. His health did not hinder him from campaigning. He moves the bail on the last date so that we have very little time. His conduct doesn't entitle him to any orders today," Raju contended.

Judge Baweja has scheduled the next hearing for June 1 to consider the ED's response and further arguments regarding Kejriwal's bail applications.

On May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court registry refused to accept the application moved by him seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

The SC registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter, and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition.

As the SC had allowed him to move the trial court to obtain regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal's health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The party has said that he has lost 7 kg in weight since his arrest, and his ketone levels are also very high, indicating a serious medical disorder.

The party has further said that the CM was required to do medical tests, and seven days were needed for this.

Earlier, the apex court had directed him to surrender to Tihar Jail on June 2.

On May 17, the top court reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail, notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgement in the matter. (IANS)

