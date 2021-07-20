Exponent of Xatriya culture Hare Krishna Deb Mahanta passes away

A CORRESPONDENT



TANGLA: Exponent of Xatriya culture and founder Xatradhikar of historic Borengajuli Sankardev Xatra Hare Krishna Deb Mahanta passed away on Sunday night. He was 97.

The revered nonagenarian Xatradhikar was instrumental in integrating Rabha, Bodo and Adivasi people in the undivided Darrang district. He built the Borengajuli Xatra way back in 1952. Xatradhikar Mahanta established as many as 33 xatras across the state. He rendered his life in spreading the culture and tradition of Vaishnavism that fetched him various recognitions, including the Kalicharan Brahma Award 2018 from the Assam Government.

State Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimario mourned the demise of Xatradhikar Mahanta and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass were frequent visitors to the Borengajuli Xatra to seek the blessings of the Xatradhikar.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro, minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BTC executive members Diganta Baruah and Sanjit Tanti visited Borengajuli Xatra on Monday to pay their last respects to the revered Xatradhikar.

Leaders of the AASU and the AJYCP also termed the demise of the Xatradhikar an irreparable loss to society.

