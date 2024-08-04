Fate of ASCARD Bank lies with highest authority: Department

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Co-operative Department informed the Gauhati High Court that the final decision regarding the proposal for the revival of the ASCARD Bank is pending before the highest authority of the state.

This was stated by the counsel for the Co-operative Department while submitting before the court of Justice Arun Dev Choudhury the minutes of the meeting held on July 20, 2024, in the office chamber of the Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, regarding the revival of the ASCARD Bank.

Justice Choudhury was hearing the writ petition (WP(C)/404/2020) filed by the Assam State Co-Operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Employees Union.

Pursuant to the court's order dated June 25, 2024, S. K. Talukdar, standing counsel for the Co-operative Department, produced the minutes of the meeting held on July 20, 2024, regarding the revival of the bank in question. The Chief Executive Director of ASCARD Bank was also part of the said meeting.

From the minutes, it was revealed that the final decision regarding the revival proposal of the ASCARD Bank submitted by the NABCONS, a consultant of NABARD, is pending before the highest authority of the state for final consideration. Talukdar further submitted that Cabinet approval may be necessary in this regard, and the matter is currently under the consideration of the highest executive authority of the state. In view of this, the standing counsel submitted that if the matter is adjourned on that day, he would be able to apprise the court of further developments in this regard.

The present writ petition involves claims of salary and pensionary benefits, etc., by some of the employees of the ASCARD Bank. It was brought to the notice of the court that there are many judicial orders directing payment of such arrears of salary and pensionary benefits and reinstatement of employees in the service of the bank, and contempt petitions are also pending before this Court.

With that background in mind, the case was kept as part heard by the court so as to ensure that the orders passed by it are implemented and the rights of the petitioners are protected.

Considering the background of litigation and earlier orders passed in the proceedings, the court allowed the prayer for adjournment. However, the court made it clear that if nothing progresses, it may decide the individual writ petitions on their own merit on the next date fixed.

The matter was listed for the next hearing on August 22, 2024, along with WP (C)/1714/2024, WP (C)/1086/2020, and WP (C)/3189/2020.

