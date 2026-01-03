FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack

WASHINGTON DC: The FBI announced that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting civilians in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. The suspect, 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant from Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Sturdivant had been planning the attack for over a year, targeting a grocery store in an attempt to kill up to 20 people using knives and hammers. He had been in contact online with an undercover agent he believed was affiliated with ISIS, telling the agent he would “do jihad soon.”

Law enforcement found a handwritten note titled “New Years Attack 2026” in Sturdivant’s home, outlining his attack plans, including targeting police officers and “martyrdom.” The FBI also seized weapons, including hammers and butcher knives, from his bedroom.

Sturdivant’s posts included support for ISIS and threats against Christians. The FBI was tipped off in December 2025, leading to the investigation and his arrest. Authorities praised the quick action of the FBI and partners in preventing a deadly attack. (Agencies)

