Fearing Old Age May Actually Speed Up Ageing, NYU Study Finds

Worrying about getting older may do more than cause stress — it could actually accelerate ageing at the cellular level, according to new research from New York University.
A study of more than 700 women found that those who felt more anxious about ageing showed measurable signs of faster biological ageing in their blood, detected using advanced tools known as "epigenetic clocks."
The study, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, was led by Mariana Rodrigues, a PhD student at NYU School of Global Public Health.
"Our research suggests that subjective experiences may be driving objective measures of ageing," Rodrigues said. "Ageing-related anxiety is not merely a psychological concern, but may leave a mark on the body with real health consequences."
Not all ageing-related fears had the same biological effect. Concerns about declining health showed the strongest link to faster cellular ageing. Worries about appearance or fertility, by contrast, did not show a significant association.
Researchers suggest that health anxieties may be more persistent over time, while concerns about beauty and reproduction tend to ease as people grow older.
Researchers analysed data from 726 women participating in the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) study. Participants reported how much they worried about becoming less attractive, developing health problems, or being too old to have children.
Blood samples were then analysed using two established epigenetic clocks — DunedinPACE, which measures the speed of biological ageing, and GrimAge2, which estimates accumulated biological damage over time.
Women who reported higher ageing anxiety showed faster epigenetic ageing on the DunedinPACE measure. Prior research has linked accelerated epigenetic ageing to physical decline and a greater risk of age-related disease.
The study focused on women in part because they may face heightened ageing anxiety due to social pressures around youth and appearance, as well as concerns about fertility during midlife.
Rodrigues also pointed to caregiving roles as a contributing factor. "Women in midlife may also be juggling multiple roles, including caring for their ageing parents. As they see older family members grow older and become sick, they may worry about whether the same thing will happen to them," she explained.
The researchers were careful to note the study's limitations. It captures only a single point in time, meaning it cannot establish cause and effect or rule out other influencing factors.
When the team adjusted their analysis to account for anxiety-related coping behaviours — such as smoking or alcohol use — the link between ageing anxiety and epigenetic ageing weakened and lost statistical significance.
Senior author Adolfo Cuevas, associate professor of social and behavioural sciences at NYU, said the findings point to ageing anxiety as "a measurable and modifiable psychological determinant that seems to be shaping ageing biology."
The researchers say their findings highlight how closely mental and physical health are connected — even though the two are often treated as separate concerns.
"Ageing is a universal experience. We need to start a discourse about how we as a society — through our norms, structural factors, and interpersonal relationships — address the challenges of ageing," Rodrigues said.
