File representation to government: Gauhati High Court

Amendment to Assam Civil Service Rules, 1998

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Taxation Officers' Association to file a detailed representation before the state government, represented by the Chief Secretary and a principal secretary.

The tax officials' body had filed a petition before the HC, challenging the amendment made to the Assam Civil Service Rules, 1998, by a notification by the state government dated September 29, 2015, wherein a new post of Senior Additional Commissioner of Taxes has been created in the Taxation Department in Schedule-I under Rule 3(2).

The petitioners had earlier approached the Chief Secretary to the Assam government regarding the implementation of the amendment to the Assam Civil Service Rules, 1998, but the same has not been implemented till date, their counsel, M.K. Choudhury, submitted before the HC. He also submitted that the petitioners' association filed a representation on November 9, 2015, addressed to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam with regard to the amendment of the Assam Civil Service Rules, 1998. The petitioners' counsel also prayed before the court to pass an order without going into the merits of the case, to direct filing of representations before the respondent No. 1, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, and respondent No. 4, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Personnel (Personnel-A).

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice (Acting) Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Kardak Ete, after recording the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioners, disposed of the writ petition by directing the petitioners' association to file a detailed representation before the respondents-the Chief Secretary and the principal secretary of the Personnel Department, respectively-within a period of 15 days from the date of the order.

The bench also directed that thereafter, on receipt of the representation to be filed by the petitioners' association, the respondents in the writ petition should consider and dispose of the same by a speaking order and in accordance with law within a period of two months from the date of receipt of the representation.