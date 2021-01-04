 Top
Fill up Grade-III posts in offices: Assam government to DCs

The Assam government has instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to initiate steps for filling up the vacant Grade-III posts in their respective offices.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 1:52 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

As on date, more than 270 posts are vacant in various DCs' offices across the State. The recruitment process will have to be conducted either by the district administrations themselves or by any Central or State universities, informed GAD (General Administration Department).

