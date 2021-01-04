Fill up Grade-III posts in offices: Assam government to DCs

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam government has instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to initiate steps for filling up the vacant Grade-III posts in their respective offices.

As on date, more than 270 posts are vacant in various DCs' offices across the State. The recruitment process will have to be conducted either by the district administrations themselves or by any Central or State universities, informed GAD (General Administration Department).

