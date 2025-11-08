Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Gateway of Guwahati Terminal

Guwahati- Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty along with the Guwahati Riverfront on Friday, November 7, describing it as a “landmark moment” for connectivity, commerce and tourism in the state.

The newly inaugurated projects are expected to transform Guwahati’s role as a major river transport and trade hub, strengthening links across the Brahmaputra and enhancing tourism potential in the region. The Finance Minister also inaugurated the Radhika Shanti Udyan, a scenic riverside space designed to offer citizens a blend of recreation and cultural engagement.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accompanied the Union Minister, said the initiatives symbolise Assam’s expanding infrastructure and economic vision. “The Gateway of Guwahati and Riverfront development will open new doors for trade, tourism and employment across the Northeast,” he said, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continued support.

On Friday, Sitharaman also attended ‘Enterprise Assam-Viksit Bharat 2047,’ a special interaction at Jagiroad, Morigaon, where she engaged with students, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The event focused on innovation, youth empowerment and sustainable growth which reflects Assam’s growing participation in economic transformation.

During her visit, the Finance Minister toured the upcoming Tata Electronics Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad, a project set to redefine Assam’s industrial landscape and place it firmly on India’s high-tech manufacturing map. The facility, backed by government initiatives, aims to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

At the Jagiroad plant, a remarkable story of local talent and women’s empowerment is taking shape. Several women from Assam are currently undergoing advanced training in Bengaluru and will soon return to work at the new facility. A working women’s hostel is also being constructed within the premises to support their engagement.