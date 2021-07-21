Finance Ministry issues order to implement Cabinet decision on DA, DR hike

NEW DELHI:The Finance Ministry has issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike DA (Dearness Allowance) for Central government employees to 28 per cent from July 1.



Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an 11 percentage point hike in DA and DR (Dearness Relief) for the Central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, benefitting more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners. With this, the new DA rate will be 28 per cent, up from 17 per cent. (Agencies)

Also Read: Union Cabinet Hikes Dearness Allowance for Central Govt. Employees to 28% from 17%

Also watch: