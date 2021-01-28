FIR against BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, other leaders for January 26 violence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has named 'Bharatiya Kisan Union' (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait besides other farmer leaders in the FIR over the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday.

The FIR charges them with breach of the 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) issued regarding the rally.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs till now in various districts over the violent protest by agitating farmers on January 26, under sections of rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons.

Police has now begun investigation to analyse the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged public property and attacked the Delhi Police personnel. A total of 86 policemen were injured in the violence as farmers entered into Delhi with their tractors ahead of the scheduled time agreed with the police forces of Delhi, Haryana and UP.

Meanwhile, the DCP North also visited the injured police personnel in the hospital.

Nearly 200 protesters have been detained so far. Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava has also held a high-level meeting with senior police officers to take a stock of the situation and discuss the future course of action. (IANS)

